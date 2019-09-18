Wayfair's cult-favorite couch is more than half off right now

Whether you're moving into your first "adult" apartment or can finally afford to redo your living room, seating is where you'll spend the majority of your budget. And we're not talking about arm chairs or bohemian poufs here. Nope, we're looking directly at you, sofa. The most important piece of furniture in any gathering-focused room, the sofa visually anchors the area and defines the space's aesthetic. Oh, and it needs to seat people, too. That's why it's typically so expensive.

The key word here being "typically," because we found a couch that checks all the boxes, and it's more than half off right now. With 2,221 positive reviews on Wayfair (of which 1,813 are five stars), the Derry Sofa normally retails for $1,350, but today it's only $654.04. Think of all the throw pillows and blankets you could buy with that savings! The couch is from Mistana, which is one of Wayfair's exclusive brands — it also makes those super pretty, impossible-to-stain rugs that have racked up tens of thousands of reviews.

We've actually seen and sat on the sofa, and here's the takeaway: It's gorgeous! The button-tufted seating adds texture, and the velvet is soft as butter and looks far more expensive than it actually is. The Derry Sofa is also big. At 88 inches long, it can comfortably seat three (four if they're kids!). And it's sturdy, thanks to a solid wood frame. The six colorways available make the couch amenable to most any design aesthetic. If you're looking for a showstopper, the sapphire or emerald hues are your best bet. If you're going for something more neutral that will blend right in with the rest of your décor, we suggest the gray or blush tones.

More to know: The couch comes with two cute roll pillows, and according to one reviewer, it's "long enough for a 6'6'' man to lay down with his legs stretched out." Lastly, it's a superb dupe if you've been eyeing Article's nearly identical Sven sofa, which costs twice as much!

And, as an added bonus, three-day shipping is free.

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailer's prices at the time of publication.