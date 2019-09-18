Australian hiker rescued after crawling with broken leg for two days

(CNN) An experienced Australian hiker crawled for two agonizing days, carrying his broken leg, to find help after falling down a waterfall during a solo mountain hike.

Neil Parker, 54, was hiking on Mount Nebo, northwest of Brisbane, on Sunday when he tumbled six meters from the top of a waterfall, fracturing his leg and wrist.

Parker splinted his shattered leg with hiking sticks before crawling for two days to find a clearing, where he hoped he would be spotted by emergency services.

"I had to carry my leg, and it was very heavy," he told reporters from a hospital bed on Wednesday. "I had a bandage on my elbow so I could use my elbow and scrambling, lifting, inch by inch."

The seasoned hiker said that he had to move slowly because of the immense pain. "I was constantly struggling... I got about a meter and a half each time each time before I had to stop and take a break," he said.

