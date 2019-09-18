Giant panda's sudden death in Thai zoo sparks Chinese investigation

(CNN) A beloved giant panda on loan to Thailand has died suddenly in a northern Thai zoo, prompting an investigation by Chinese experts.

Chuang Chuang, a 19-year-old male giant panda, was given to the Southeast Asian country in 2003 "to represent the relationship between China and Thailand," along with a female panda, Lin Hui, according to Chiang Mai Zoo's website.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua said the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda would send experts to Thailand to work with their Thai counterparts to establish the cause of the panda's death.

Thais woke up to the news of Chuang Chuang's death on Tuesday, with many mourning his passing on social media.

Chiang Mai Zoo director Wutthichai Muangmun said that Chuang Chuang was eating bamboo before he died, according to AFP.

