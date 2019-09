(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump revoked California's authority to set its own higher vehicle emissions standards in the ongoing attempt to chip away at ex-President Barack Obama's environmental legacy.

-- A Michigan man went from healthy to brain dead in just nine days after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis, his brother said.

-- An American fashion brand received fierce criticism after displaying school shooting-themed hoodies at a show during New York Fashion Week.