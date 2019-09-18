(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Iran's President again denied responsibility for the attacks on a Saudi oil field. And he came out swinging against the United States. US Secretary of State Pompeo called the attack "an act of war."
-- President Donald Trump revoked California's authority to set its own higher vehicle emissions standards in the ongoing attempt to chip away at ex-President Barack Obama's environmental legacy.
-- A Michigan man went from healthy to brain dead in just nine days after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis, his brother said.
-- An American fashion brand received fierce criticism after displaying school shooting-themed hoodies at a show during New York Fashion Week.
-- Trump named Robert O'Brien, the US hostage negotiator, his new national security adviser.
-- Pennsylvania state Sen. Michael Folmer handed in his letter of resignation after allegations that police found child pornography on his phone.
-- "Silicon Valley" star Thomas Middleditch says swinging saved his marriage.
-- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her support behind a progressive primary candidate challenging a lawmaker considered to be one of the most conservative House Democrats.
-- Police were called to a California home. Then they found a mountain lion trapped in the bathroom.