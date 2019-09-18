Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface during 2001 event at school

(CNN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized Wednesday after a photo emerged of him wearing brownface during a school event in 2001.

"I shouldn't have done it. I should have known better, but I didn't," he told reporters on an airplane. "And I'm really sorry."

It was a photo taken when he was a teacher in 2001, attending an end-of-the-year gala with an "Arabian Nights" theme, he said.

The future prime minister attended the event with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin, said Zita Astravas, speaking on behalf of Trudeau's party, the Liberal Party of Canada. He was wearing a turban.

The existence of the photograph was first reported by Time.

