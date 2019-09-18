Nigerian police arrest three suspects linked with 'serial killings' of women

Port Harcourt, Nigeria (CNN) Three suspects, linked to a spate of killings targeting women in Nigeria's oil-rich Rivers State have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

A woman was rescued by police who arrested a man in the city on Wednesday after he attempted to strangle her while she slept in a hotel room they shared, police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni told CNN.

"The young woman escaped because she was able to raise the alarm at about 2am. She was sleeping when she suddenly woke up and saw the man who brought her to the hotel charging at her,"Omoni said.

"She was almost dying when the man tried to strangle her," he added.

Hallmarks of cultism

