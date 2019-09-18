26 children die as fire breaks out in Liberia boarding school

(CNN) Twenty-six children have died after a fire broke out in a boarding school in a suburb outside the Liberian capital Monrovia, a government spokesman told CNN.

The children were sleeping in a building attached to a mosque at a religious school in Paynesville City when it caught fire at around 11 pm Liberia time, Presidential Press Secretary Isaac Solo Kelgbeh said.

Rescuers at the scene of the fire on Wednesday.

The children, some as young as 10, were not able to escape the building because there was no fire exit and there were security steel bars on the windows, Kelgbeh told CNN.

Two teachers are also among the dead. While two survivors were taken to a local hospital and remain in a critical condition.

Liberia's President George Weah visited the site Wednesday morning and said: "I was touched by the terrible news and decided to rush here to see for myself the families of the children and the community leadership to extend my sympathy."

