26 children die as fire breaks out in Liberia boarding school

(CNN) Twenty-six children have died after a fire broke out in a boarding school in a suburb outside the Liberian capital Monrovia, a government spokesman told CNN.

The children were sleeping in a building attached to a mosque at the Quranic Islamic School in Paynesville City when it caught fire at around 11 pm Liberia time, Presidential Press Secretary Isaac Solo Kelgbeh said.

The children, some as young as 10, were not able to escape the building because there was no fire exit and there were security steel bars on the windows, Kelgbeh told CNN.

Two teachers are also among the dead. While two survivors were taken to a local hospital and remain in a critical condition.

Liberia's President George Weah visited the site Wednesday morning and later tweeted his condolences to the families of the bereaved.

