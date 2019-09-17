Why a volcanic eruption caused a 'year without a summer' in 1816

Castle Frankenstein: Two centuries after author Mary Shelley conceived "Frankenstein," its gothic echoes can still be found across Europe. Castle Frankenstein near Darmstadt, Germany, was the birthplace of alchemist Conrad Dippel, whose purported experiments on the human bodies may have inspired Shelley.

Creepy statue: Frankenstein is an increasingly popular tourist attraction in the Swiss city of Geneva, where a statue of Mary Shelley's monster stands tall at Plainpalais -- the site where the character committed his first murder.

Literary monster: Fondation Martin Bodmer, Geneva, a library with a large collection of rare books, is this year celebrating the bicentenary of the creation of the work with an exhibition of first editions, paintings and manuscripts.

Villa by the lake: In June 1816, this villa overlooking Lake Geneva hosted five young people from England, including Mary Shelley and romantic poet Lord Byron. It was here Shelley first related her Frankenstein tale.

Photos: On the trail of Frankenstein

Ghost stories: Terrible weather in the summer of 1816 kept the group inside the villa, where they told ghost stories to entertain themselves. Mary Shelley, 18, captivated her friends with a tale of a waking dream. Byron encouraged her to write it down, resulting in her famous novel.