An Alabama police officer died in the line of duty

(CNN) An Alabama police officer was killed in the line of duty Monday night, the city of Tuscaloosa said.

Officer Dornell Cousette, 40, died after exchanging gunfire with a suspect inside a house, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said during a news conference attended by CNN affiliate WVTM.

Cousette had been with the Tuscaloosa Police Department for more than 13 years. He was the father of two daughters and was engaged to be married, Maddox told WVTM.

"In our community, our heroes wear the police uniform of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. And tonight, one of our heroes has died in the line of duty, protecting our city," Maddox said during the news conference.

The officer's body was given a police escort to Montgomery to undergo an autopsy, according to WVTM.

Read More