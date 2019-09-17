Surfing legend Sunny Garcia 'has said a few words' since April hospitalization

(CNN) Surfing legend Vincent "Sunny" Garcia has begun to speak since his hospitalization in April and remains in daily physical, speech and occupational therapy, his daughter said on Instagram.

"We are taking one day at a time and celebrating each little triumph," wrote Kaila Garcia, who runs the PrayForSunny account. "My dad is a warrior and fighting everyday to get better and stronger. He has said a few words and is now in therapy daily- physical, speech and occupational.

"My family and I thank you for your continued support for My dad as he continues to heal. It's going to be a marathon not a sprint but we work every day to make sure he is surrounded with love, laughter and ohana," she added, using a Hawaiian word that refers to extended family.

Garcia, 49, was admitted to an intensive care unit in April, the World Surf League said at the time. The reason for his hospitalization was not made clear.

"Sunny has always been a great champion of surfing, both in and out of the water," the WSL said on Twitter. "Our prayers are with him and his loved ones at this deeply challenging time."