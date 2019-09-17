A transgender woman was attacked in Portland. Police are investigating the incident as a possible bias crime

(CNN) A transgender woman and her friends were attacked in Portland, Oregon, last week and police are investigating the incident as a potential bias crime.

Portland police detectives found three victims when they responded to a call of an assault on West Burnside Street early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

One of those victims was Atlas, a transgender woman, according to CNN affiliate KATU.

Atlas told the affiliate that she was out with friends and approached a group of men for a cigarette near some food carts around 2:30 a.m. when the group became hostile toward her.

"Very quickly you could tell that he had noticed that I am trans. He started calling me all kind of slurs and homophobic and transphobic things," Atlas explained to KATU. "He just got more and more escalated and continued to say more and more things that were very much like hate speech. Then he started to approach me. Then he and his friend attacked me."

