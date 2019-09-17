Pittsburgh Pirates' closer Felipe Vázquez accused of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct

(CNN) Pittsburgh Pirates' closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Vázquez, 28, a two-time All-Star who's among the National League leaders in saves this season, was arrested in Pittsburgh on a felony warrant from Lee County, Florida, according to a FDLE statement.

He also faces one count of giving obscene material to a minor, the statement said.

It was not clear whether Vázquez has an attorney. CNN has reached out to his representative for comment.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly said the Major League Baseball commissioner's office has placed Vázquez on administrative leave.

