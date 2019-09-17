A woman was arrested after she bought an AK-47 and threatened her old school

(CNN) An 18-year-old Oklahoma woman was arrested for making terroristic threats against her former high school, according to a Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The report says Alexis Wilson purchased a new AK-47 and took photos and videos of herself with the weapon.

Wilson allegedly showed a co-worker the videos and told her "that she was going to shoot 400 people for fun and that there were so many people at her old school that she would like to do it to," according to an arrest report. Police said Wilson was making threats against McAlester High School in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma, about 90 miles south of Tulsa.

Wilson's bond was set Monday at $250,000, and she's next due in court on September 27, court records show. Attorney Eric Grantham, who appeared in court on Wilson's behalf, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

After receiving reports of the threats, police went to Wilson's home and recovered the AK-47, rounds of ammunition and a 12-gauge shotgun from her bedroom, according to the report.

