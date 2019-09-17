KFC is testing some kind of Chicken & Donuts sandwich and we're ready for it

(CNN) In case you missed it, America has been kind of obsessed with chicken sandwiches lately. But KFC's iteration may be taking it a bit too far. Or maybe not.

KFC announced it will be testing a new combination of fried chicken and glazed doughnuts beginning September 16 -- a move that is either genius or insane.

Customers have two options: a chicken and doughnut basket meal for $5.49, which includes chicken tenders or bone-chicken plus a doughnut; or a chicken sandwich for $5.99, featuring a fried chicken patty between two doughnut buns -- the much more exciting option.

And if you just want the doughnut? You can add one to any meal for a dollar.

To be honest, the combination of salty and sweet is a little enticing. It's basically like chicken and waffles, right? And that doughnut hamburger is already a staple at state fairs across the country.

