A Georgia man shot and killed three masked teens as they attempted to rob him at his home

(CNN) A Georgia homeowner shot and killed three masked teens as they approached his residence with their faces covered, authorities said.

The three victims, one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, were all from the area but did not live in the specific neighborhood they were in, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said.

The teens approached three residents at the front yard of a home early Monday morning and attempted to rob them, authorities say. One of the would-be robbers took out a gun and fired shots at them, before one of the residents returned fire.

"The victims of the attempted robbery were all uninjured, but the three attempted robbery suspects were all shot during the exchange of gunfire and succumbed to their injuries, one on scene and two at a local hospital after being transported," the sheriff's department said in a press release.

One neighbor told CNN affiliate WSB he heard someone asking for help.