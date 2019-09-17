A 40-year-old Chicago police officer has killed himself. It's the 4th suicide this year on the city's force

Chicago (CNN) A 17-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department apparently took his own life Monday night, becoming the force's fourth officer this year to die by suicide, police said.

The name of the 40-year-old officer, who was assigned to Chicago's north side as aide to District Commander Michelle Rubino, was to be released by the medical examiner later Tuesday, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. The officer was off duty at the time of his death.

"He was very well liked, a friend to many on the department," the statement said. "This was very unexpected and is hitting the District exceptionally hard."

The Cook County forest preserve district is conducting the death investigation, Guglielmi said. Preliminary review indicates an apparent suicide.

"Debilitating news for the #ChicagoPolice family as we come to grips with the unthinkable loss of a dedicated police officer to suicide tonight," Guglielmi tweeted Monday night. "Our deepest condolences to his family & prayers for his extended police family in the 24th District."