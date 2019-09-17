A father was arrested when his 11-year-old son was killed after falling from a boat in California

(CNN) A California father was arrested after his 11-year-old son was killed during a boating trip in the San Francisco Bay, police say.

Javier A. Burillo, 57, of Belvedere was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter during the operation of a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child, and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel, the Tiburon Police Department said.

Douglas Horngrad, Burillo's lawyer, said "It was a tragic, horrible accident. He is innocent and grieving and I expect that no charges will be filed in this young man's death."

Burillo and his family were on a boat traveling from San Francisco to the Corinthian Yacht Club in the suburb of Tiburon when his sons fell overboard into the bay, police said.

The 11-year-old and 27-year-old brothers were struck by the vessel while they were in the water. Burillo had been driving the boat, police said.

