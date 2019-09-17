(CNN) A college football fan who held up a sign on national TV asking for beer money says he's giving the thousands of dollars he raked in to a children's hospital.

And the cash is being tripled thanks to two companies announcing matching contributions.

Carson King held a poster that said "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished" on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning.

He scrawled his Venmo account details on the sign for the nation to see.

The college football show was broadcasting from Ames, Iowa, ahead of the matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones.

