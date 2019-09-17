Anger over blue shark 'paraded,' cooked and eaten at British seafood festival

London (CNN) Marine conservationists have expressed their anger after a rare blue shark was presented at a seafood festival in a British coastal city, before being cooked and served to the public.

Images taken at the event in Plymouth, in the south-west of England, show the creature being held aloft to the crowd, before it was used as part of a cooking demonstration on stage.

The photos of the deceased creature were posted on the social media channels of the city's tourism board, Visit Plymouth, before they were later deleted.

Blue sharks are listed as "Near Threatened" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list and are a Priority Species under the UK Post-2010 Biodiversity Framework. The creatures typically inhabit deep waters and migrate long distances across the world's oceans.

A blue shark was 'paraded' through the crowds at Plymouth Seafood Festival before being cooked and eaten as part of a demonstration in scenes that have sparked outrage and condemnation from the public and leading conservation charities https://t.co/7XGPYrh1rF pic.twitter.com/7VAeyJo3y2 — Plymouth Live (@Plymouth_Live) September 16, 2019

A spokesperson for Plymouth City Council said that the shark was "inadvertently caught as a by-catch" and then presented at the "'Catch of the Day' session on the main stage."

