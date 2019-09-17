A plumber fixed the boiler of a 91-year-old terminally-ill woman. He billed her $0

(CNN) "It's totally free of charge." These are words you wouldn't normally associate with a broken boiler.

That was until a plumber in the British town of Burnley, gained internet stardom after a receipt from one of his jobs went viral.

James Anderson, originally from Liverpool, is being lauded for his bill of £0 sent to a 91-year-old woman with leukaemia.

This is the invoice from plumber, James Anderson in Burnley after fixing a lady's boiler - gives me a little hope for humanity after all pic.twitter.com/zddMJO2f4a — ProudDevonian (@PDevonian) September 15, 2019

The bill, initially shared on Facebook by the woman's daughter, Christine Rowlands, was accompanied by the message: 'No charge for this lady under any circumstances. We will be available 24 hours to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible.'

Anderson insists that she will have "free plumbing for life."

Read More