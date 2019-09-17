General Mills recalls Gold Medal flour for possible E. coli contamination

(CNN) Making cookies with Gold Medal flour this week? It may be best to check the date before you bake.

On Monday, General Mills announced a voluntary recall of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour for possible E. coli O26 contamination.

The recall applies to five-pound bags stamped with a "better if used by" date of September 6, 2020. No other bags with other dates are affected.

No illnesses linked to the product have been confirmed yet, General Mills said.

This strain of E. coli usually sickens people within three to four days of exposure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Its symptoms include diarrhea and cramps, and patients typically recover within a week.

