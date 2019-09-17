Indonesia raises minimum age for marriage to curb child brides

(CNN) Indonesia's parliament has raised the minimum age at which women can marry to 19, in a ruling which is expected to curb child marriage in the country.

There was unanimous agreement on the revision to the country's existing marriage law, according to a statement on Indonesia's House of Representatives' website.

Under current laws, girls are allowed to marry at 16 and boys to marry at 19, while parents can also ask religious courts or local officials to authorize marriages of younger girls -- with no minimum age in such cases.

Indonesia has the eighth highest number of child brides in the world, according to Girls Not Brides, a global partnership committed to ending child marriage.

According to UNICEF, 14% of girls in Indonesia are married before the age of 18, and 1% are married before their 15th birthday.

Read More