-- US and Saudi investigators believe it's highly probable that Saudi oil facilities were hit by cruise missiles from Iran, a source says.
-- Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies before the House Judiciary Committee today. Follow live updates.
-- A Georgia man shot and killed three masked teens as they tried to rob him at his home, police say.
-- The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors late Sunday. Here's what's been happening on strike day 2.
-- Indonesia has raised the minimum age at which women can marry to 19.
-- Alex Trebek has restarted chemotherapy on his doctor's orders.
-- Broadcast journalism legend Cokie Roberts has died at 75.
-- Did they or didn't they? Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé have sparked marriage speculation.
-- There's a new protein on the menu at Chipotle.