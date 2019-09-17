Breaking News

By Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 1:16 PM ET, Tue September 17, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- US and Saudi investigators believe it's highly probable that Saudi oil facilities were hit by cruise missiles from Iran, a source says.
-- Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies before the House Judiciary Committee today. Follow live updates.
-- A Georgia man shot and killed three masked teens as they tried to rob him at his home, police say.
    -- The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors late Sunday. Here's what's been happening on strike day 2.
    -- Indonesia has raised the minimum age at which women can marry to 19.
    -- Alex Trebek has restarted chemotherapy on his doctor's orders.
    -- Broadcast journalism legend Cokie Roberts has died at 75.
      -- Did they or didn't they? Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé have sparked marriage speculation.
      -- There's a new protein on the menu at Chipotle.