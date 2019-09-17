Almost entire population of Ecuador has data leaked

(CNN) The detailed information of potentially every person in Ecuador has been leaked online, in a massive and unprecedented national data breach, it was revealed on Monday.

More than 20 million people, including an estimated 7 million minors, were exposed in the leak, which was uncovered by internet security firm vpnMentor during a routine project.

Ecuador is home to about 16.5 million people , meaning that the entire population could have been affected. The additional few million may be because the leaked data also included the details of deceased individuals, according to the Ecuadorian State Attorney General's Office

It is not known at this stage precisely how many living Ecuadorians have been affected.

According to the vpnMentor report , released Monday, the breach was found on an unsecured server in Miami, which appeared to be owned by Ecuadorian consulting and analytics company Novaestrat.