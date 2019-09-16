(CNN) A senior Canadian police intelligence official charged with espionage-related offenses had access secret information from both domestic and international allies it was confirmed Monday.

Cameron Ortis is accused of multiple offenses under the Security of Information Act, as well as two sections of the country's Criminal Code, according to a statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

They include the "unauthorized communication of special operational information" and possession of a device "for surreptitiously communicating, obtaining or retaining information," the RCMP said.

The case has rocked the elite Mounties and sent diplomats scrambling to contain the fallout.

"Without going into too much detail, it is alleged he obtained, stored, and processed sensitive information, the Crown believes with the intent to communicate that information with people he shouldn't be communicating to," John MacFarland of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada said.

