Google celebrates birthday of the 'King of the Blues' with an animated video Doodle

(CNN) The thrill is not gone at Google.

The tech titan is celebrating the birthday of blues legend B.B. King on Monday with an animated Google Doodle video that includes his iconic version of "The Thrill Is Gone."

Google commissioned Little Rock-based artist Steve Spencer and Brooklyn-based artist Nayeli Lavanderos to create and animate the Doodle. The B.B. King Museum in Mississippi worked with Google's Doodle team on the project.

The video was art directed by Oakland-based Angelica McKinley, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, where King first began recording. McKinley said she hopes the video will help people understand the magnitude of King's life.

"Without having a full formal education and the guidance of his parents, King took the talent that he was given in a time period that wasn't kind to black people and devoted himself to sharing music that was the pulse of the Mississippi Delta with the rest of the world," she said. "This music was created from pain that he knew all too well, but King decided to own it."

