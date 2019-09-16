Rugby World Cup: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan

(CNN) You could be forgiven for thinking that you were in the center of Cardiff on an international match day due to the number of buildings proudly decorated with Welsh flags and buses emblazoned with the faces of Alun Wyn Jones and Leigh Halfpenny.

Roads lined with fans and a stadium full of cheering on watchers also greeted the Welsh rugby team in the Japanese city of Kitakyushu when they arrived on Saturday.

The Japanese city is Wales' base for their pre-Rugby World Cup camp, and the locals have certainly committed to adopting the Welsh as their second team.

"You see people driving past when you stop at traffic lights and they'll recognize the three feathers and they start banging the windows and waving. It's great they're supporting us so much."

🎼 Gofyn wyf am galon hapus,

Calon onest, calon lân 🎼



This is music to our ears! Domo arigato, Kitakyushu 🇯🇵 #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/TW2QcVL99y — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) September 16, 2019