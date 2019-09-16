Rugby World Cup: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan

(CNN)You could be forgiven for thinking that you were in the center of Cardiff on an international match day due to the number of buildings proudly decorated with Welsh flags and buses emblazoned with the faces of Alun Wyn Jones and Leigh Halfpenny.
Roads lined with fans and a stadium full of cheering on watchers also greeted the Welsh rugby team in the Japanese city of Kitakyushu when they arrived on Saturday.
The Japanese city is Wales' base for their pre-Rugby World Cup camp, and the locals have certainly committed to adopting the Welsh as their second team.
"Seeing all the banners and the people cheering us was brilliant," Wales center Owen Watkin told the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).
"You see people driving past when you stop at traffic lights and they'll recognize the three feathers and they start banging the windows and waving. It's great they're supporting us so much."
Home-away-from-home
It's no coincidence that Wales-mania is blossoming in Kitakyushu.
After Wales played Japan in Cardiff in 2016, the WRU established a