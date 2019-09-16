Breaking News

Rugby World Cup: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan

By Ben Morse, for CNN

Updated 7:41 AM ET, Mon September 16, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Kitakyushu project was started to build a base for the Welsh team when it travels to Japan ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, as well as to increase the popularity of the sport in the country.
Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan
The Kitakyushu project was started to build a base for the Welsh team when it travels to Japan ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, as well as to increase the popularity of the sport in the country.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
The project is overseen by Rhys Williams, business development manager at WRU.
Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan
The project is overseen by Rhys Williams, business development manager at WRU.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
&quot;We&#39;re trying to build a holistic base where hopefully rugby can thrive within the area,&quot; Williams told CNN.
Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan
"We're trying to build a holistic base where hopefully rugby can thrive within the area," Williams told CNN.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
During their five-day spells in Japan before the tournament, Welsh rugby coaches train over 1,000 people, with people of all ages sharing the rugby pitch.
Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan
During their five-day spells in Japan before the tournament, Welsh rugby coaches train over 1,000 people, with people of all ages sharing the rugby pitch.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
Envoys from the WRU have played their part in the Wasshoi festival -- Kitakyushu&#39;s largest summer festival -- where they performed a four-and-a-half minute dance with thousands of local citizens, whilst decked out completely in Welsh colors.
Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan
Envoys from the WRU have played their part in the Wasshoi festival -- Kitakyushu's largest summer festival -- where they performed a four-and-a-half minute dance with thousands of local citizens, whilst decked out completely in Welsh colors.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
&quot;Every time we go over there, we&#39;re just amazed by the warmth and the way we&#39;re always welcomed by the Japanese people and citizens,&quot; Williams said.
Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan
"Every time we go over there, we're just amazed by the warmth and the way we're always welcomed by the Japanese people and citizens," Williams said.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
kitakyushu project training sessionkitakyushu project rhys williamskitakyushu project coaching coursekitakyushu project coaching kidskitakyushu project kids bannerkitakyushu project banner

(CNN)You could be forgiven for thinking that you were in the center of Cardiff on an international match day due to the number of buildings proudly decorated with Welsh flags and buses emblazoned with the faces of Alun Wyn Jones and Leigh Halfpenny.

Roads lined with fans and a stadium full of cheering on watchers also greeted the Welsh rugby team in the Japanese city of Kitakyushu when they arrived on Saturday.
The Japanese city is Wales' base for their pre-Rugby World Cup camp, and the locals have certainly committed to adopting the Welsh as their second team.
"Seeing all the banners and the people cheering us was brilliant," Wales center Owen Watkin told the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).
    "You see people driving past when you stop at traffic lights and they'll recognize the three feathers and they start banging the windows and waving. It's great they're supporting us so much."
    Read More
    READ: The rise of the Barrett brothers, the All Blacks' prolific family affair

    Home-away-from-home

    It's no coincidence that Wales-mania is blossoming in Kitakyushu.
    After Wales played Japan in Cardiff in 2016, the WRU established a