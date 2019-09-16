Solheim Cup: Europe defeats USA in thrilling finish at Gleneagles

(CNN) She stood motionless as the ball rolled towards the hole, but when it disappeared Suzann Pettersen rocked backwards with a double fist pump as she secured a stunning victory for Europe against USA in golf's Solheim Cup.

Norway's Pettersen embraced opponent Marina Alex before falling into the arms of her European teammates on the 18th green at Gleneagles, Scotland, after her winning putt gave Europe a 14.5-13.5 win in the biennial team competition.

It was Europe's first win since 2013 and sixth in the 16 matches that have been held since the competition -- similar to the men's Ryder Cup between Europe and USA -- began in 1990.

The 38-year-old Pettersen, a two-time major champion, later announced her retirement from professional golf.

"This is it, I'm completely done," Pettersen -- a controversial wildcard pick -- told reporters at a jovial a news conference with her victorious team mates.

Read More