Breaking News

Prince Harry praises gay rugby star forced to disclose HIV status

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Updated 11:57 AM ET, Mon September 16, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Britain's Prince Harry has thrown his support behind Gareth Thomas, after the Welsh rugby star was forced to go public with his HIV-positive status.

Sharing a picture of the former Wales and British Lions rugby captain on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, the Duke of Sussex commended him for his bravery, saying he was "saving lives" by speaking out.
View this post on Instagram

"Gareth, you are an absolute legend! In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and shattering stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while living with HIV. We should all be appalled by the way you were forced to speak your truth, it is yours and yours alone to share on your terms and I and millions stand with you." - H • A lot of you will know who Gareth Thomas is, but many of you may not. This retired welsh rugby player, father, husband, role model - today revealed he is HIV positive. In his statement he shares: Hello, I'm Gareth Thomas 🏉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 and I want to share my secret with you. Why? Because it's mine to tell you. Not the evils that make my life hell, threatening to tell you before I do. And because I believe in you, and I trust you. I am living with HIV. Now you have that information, that makes me extremely vulnerable, but it does not make me weak. Now even though I've been forced to tell you this, I choose to fight, to educate and break the stigma around this subject. And that begins today, when I take on the toughest Iron Man in the world in Tenby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 and I push myself physically to the limits. I'm asking you to help me to show that everyone lives in fear of people's reactions and opinions, but that doesn't mean we have to hide. But to do this, I really really need your support. @gareththomasofficial #YourRaceYourVictory Photo©️Rowan Griffiths/Sunday Mirror

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

"Gareth, you are an absolute legend! In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and shattering stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while living with HIV," he wrote, alongside a picture of 45-year-old Thomas.
"We should all be appalled by the way you were forced to speak your truth, it is yours and yours alone to share on your terms and I and millions stand with you."
    On Saturday night, Thomas posted a video on Twitter in which he spoke about his condition for the first time, explaining that blackmailers had threatened to disclose his diagnosis.
    Read More
    Thomas, who came out as gay in 2009, was told he had HIV, a virus that attacks the body's immune system, during a routine sexual health check-up.
    Welsh rugby legend Gareth Thomas reveals he has HIV
    Welsh rugby legend Gareth Thomas reveals he has HIV
    He said that while the admission made him "extremely vulnerable," it did not make him weak.
    "Even though I've been forced to tell you this, I choose to fight, to educate and break the stigma around this subject."
    He added: "I am asking you to help me to show that everyone lives in fear of people's reactions and opinions... But that doesn't mean we should have to hide, but to do this, I really, really need your support."
    Harry is well-placed to help Thomas challenge misconceptions about living with HIV.
    He is co-founder of the charity Sentebale, which focuses on supporting HIV-positive young people in Lesotho. And in 2016, he took an HIV test on Facebook Live during a visit to London's King's College Hospital as part of his fight to eradicate the stigma surrounding the disease.
      He said at the time: "We need to normalize testing and smash the stigma. We have a responsibility to ourselves, to the people, we are in a relationship with, the people that we love."
      Harry's tribute to Thomas followed a message of support from his brother, Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, told followers on his Kensington Palace Instagram account: "Courageous as ever -- legend on the pitch and legend off it. You have our support Gareth. W."