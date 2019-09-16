Conor McGregor hints at MMA comeback in Dublin

London (CNN) Conor McGregor, the retired two-time mixed martial arts champion, has hinted at a return to the sport through a cryptic social media post on Monday.

The short message, which reads: "Dublin, December 14th," was posted on his official Twitter account, raising speculation that he intends to return to the octagon in his home town later this year.

CNN has contacted McGregor's agent for comment.

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

The 31-year-old last fought in October 2018, when he was beaten by Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov . The Irishman announced his retirement in March.

Rumors have been swirling about a possible comeback since McGregor told ESPN in August that he "would look for" a fight for the "end of the year."

