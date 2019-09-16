Johnson cancels press conference appearance amid noisy protests

(CNN) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled an appearance at a press conference in Luxembourg amid noisy anti-Brexit protests nearby.

Johnson was due to make a statement alongside the Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, but amid chanting from protesters outside, Bettel appeared alone.

"He holds the future of all UK citizens," said an impassioned Bettel, gesturing at the empty podium by his side. "It's his responsibility. Your people, our people count on you."

Johnson was in Luxembourg for his first face-to-face Brexit talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. He was booed as he arrived at the restaurant where the talks were being held.

Later, after meeting Bettel at the government buildings in Luxembourg, Johnson skipped a joint press conference. Bettel, leader of one the smallest countries in the EU, made a statement alone, and proceeded to criticize Johnson.

