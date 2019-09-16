Johnson cancels press conference appearance amid noisy protests

(CNN)British Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled an appearance at a press conference in Luxembourg amid noisy anti-Brexit protests nearby.
Johnson was due to make a statement alongside the Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, but amid chanting from protesters outside, Bettel appeared alone.
"He holds the future of all UK citizens," said an impassioned Bettel, gesturing at the empty podium by his side. "It's his responsibility. Your people, our people count on you."
Johnson was in Luxembourg for his first face-to-face Brexit talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. He was booed as he arrived at the restaurant where the talks were being held.
Later, after meeting Bettel at the government buildings in Luxembourg, Johnson skipped a joint press conference. Bettel, leader of one the smallest countries in the EU, made a statement alone, and proceeded to criticize Johnson.
On Sunday Johnson had said that the UK could break free of the EU's "manacles" like Marvel superhero the Hulk, but Bettel responded by saying Brexit was "too serious a matter to speak about actors and a script."
Bettel went on to say that Brexit was not the choice of the EU but that of the UK's Conservative government. "You can't hold our future hostage for party political gains," he said, adding: "I repeat this Brexit is not my choice."
Johnson's spokesperson had earlier said that talks between Johnson and Juncker, the first time the pair have met since Johnson took office in July, were "constructive" and that the UK PM had proposed an alternative solution to the Irish backstop -- a sticking point in the ongoing Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union.
It is not yet clear what the UK's proposed backstop arrangements are and Juncker was less optimistic following Monday's working lunch in Luxembourg, pointing out that the EU was still waiting to hear of a workable alternative to the controversial Northern Ireland backstop plan.
In a statement following the talks, Juncker said the aim of the meeting was to "take stock" of the ongoing Brexit negotiations and to discuss the "next steps."
The Commission President said it was "the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement," adding: "such proposals have not yet been made."
"The Commission will remain available to work 24/7," Juncker's statement continued. "The EU27 remain united."
Downing Street said Johnson had used the meeting to repeat his assertion that he will not request an extension to the October 31 deadline for Britain's departure from the European Union.
"The leaders agreed that the discussions needed to intensify and that meetings would soon take place on a daily basis," Johnson's spokesperson said.
"It was agreed that talks should also take place at a political level between Michel Barnier and the Brexit Secretary, and conversations would also continue between President Juncker and the Prime Minister," the PM's spokesperson added.
The backstop plan, aimed at avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, is designed to come into force if the complex issue of the Irish border has not been resolved by the time the Brexit transition period -- which keeps the UK in a customs union with the EU -- ends in 2020.
The Downing Street statement added that Johnson "reconfirmed his commitment" to the 1998 Good Friday agreement, which helped bring about peace in Northern Ireland after decades of sectarian violence, and that he still had a "determination to reach a deal with the backstop removed."