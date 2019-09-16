(CNN) The first face-to-face Brexit talks between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker were "constructive," the PM's spokesperson has insisted.

But Juncker was less optimistic, pointing out that the EU was still waiting to hear of a workable alternative to the controversial Northern Ireland backstop plan

Johnson and Juncker shared a working lunch in Luxembourg on Monday -- the first time the pair have met since Johnson took office in July.

"The aim of the meeting was to take stock of the ongoing technical talks between the EU and the UK and to discuss the next steps," Juncker said in a statement following the talks.

The Commission President said it was "the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement," adding: "such proposals have not yet been made."

