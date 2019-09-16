Protect your iPhone 11 with these stylish and rugged cases

Your new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max deserves a dazzling new case. Apple just put all those phones up for preorder, and if you decided to snag one, you're undoubtedly going to want to keep it nice and pristine with a rugged or colorful case. If you haven't already secured your phone, we've got a guide to everything you need to know about locking your purchase in early so you're ready for the September 20 debut.

Whether you're looking to show off the svelte Apple logo on the back of the phone or you want to cover your new smartphone with a funky design, there's a great case out there for you. Here are a few of our favorites.

DualPro Platinum ($29.99; incipio.com)

This high-gloss, iridescent case is reminiscent of the Samsung Note 10's Aura Glow colorway, and it features a scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell, a shock-absorbing liner, and two layers for extra drop protection. It's eye-catching in the best way while still leaving the Apple logo visible.

Thin iPhone 11 Case ($29; amazon.com)

Sometimes, all you want or need is the bare minimum of protection that still stands up to everyday damage. That's where this Totallee case comes in. Get it in five different colors (and even a leather option) and just slip it over the back of your phone. That's it! You're protected, easy as that.

Candy Transparent ($40; casetify.com)

Add a pop of color to your new iPhone 11 with this rugged case, complete with shockproof bumpers, vibrant graphics and a whimsical multicolor dot design. Whether you opted for a bright color or a more muted tone for your new phone, dress it up with this snap-on case.

iPhone 11 Defender Series Screenless Edition Case ($59.95; otterbox.com)

If you're mostly concerned about protecting your iPhone 11 from the hazards of getting dropped or jostled around in your pocket or bag, this Otterbox case should get the job done effectively. With a nonslip grip, multilayer defense and multiple colors, it's ready to keep your phone safe no matter how roughly your treat it.

Twinkle ($40; case-mate.com)

Don't just blend in with your new iPhone 11 -- stand out with this gorgeous, sparkly case. It features iridescent glitter that changes color depending on your viewing angle. It offers 10-foot drop protection, anti-scratch technology, and metallic buttons in keeping with the chrome-themed colorway. Be fabulous with this fun twist on a glitter phone case.

Apple Clear Case ($39; amazon.com)

Go for something simple yet elegant with Apple's own clear phone case for iPhone 11. You can show off the cool hues of the first crop of iPhone 11 models as well as that slick Apple logo on the back of your phone. Plus, you're protecting your phone with a flexible blend of clear polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane materials. It's scratch-resistant on the inside and outside, so you don't have to worry about the case damaging your phone or vice versa.

Apple Leather Case ($49; amazon.com)

These official Apple cases come in satisfying colors of buttery leather, with aluminum buttons that match the case as well as a microfiber lining to protect your iPhone. It's soft to the touch and will develop a natural patina the longer you use it, so wrap your phone in style and protection that feels as good as it looks.

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Build Your Own Case ($67.95; otterbox.com)

Get the stalwart protection of an Otterbox phone case with the convenience of a PopSockets PopGrip built right into the case. You can pull it out and use it as a stand, a grip or just another way to express your personality. You can switch out the PopTop for others in the line. Choose your base color for the case and pick your own PopGrip for a look that's all your own.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.