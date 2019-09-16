You can already save on the Apple Watch Series 5 on Amazon

It's been less than a week since Apple's big September event, where the new product lineup was unveiled, but Amazon is wasting no time and already discounting the Apple Watch Series 5. You can find savings on the 40mm and 44mm variants across the entire line. The watches will start shipping on September 20, and of course shipping times may vary.

Let's walk through the deals.

The Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and an aluminum case is seeing a wide range of discounts.

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS in Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band ($384.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS in Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($414.99, originally $429.99; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS in Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($414.99, originally $429.99; amazon.com)

All the GPS models, no matter the size, feature the new always-on display. GPS connectivity and a compass are built in, plus these can take an electrocardiogram right from your wrist. If you want an Apple Watch that can be connected anywhere, then the Series 5 with GPS + Cellular is likely the model for you.

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS + Cellular in Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop ($699, originally $749; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS + Cellular in Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Milanese Loop ($740.46, originally $749; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS + Cellular in Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band ($649, originally $699; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS + Cellular in Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band ($699, originally $749; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS + Cellular in Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Milanese Loop ($749, originally $799; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS + Cellular in Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop ($749, originally $799; amazon.com)

Keep in mind with GPS + Cellular you'll need to pay a monthly fee for data through your carrier. The benefit here is that you can use the Apple Watch anywhere, free from your iPhone. You can see our hands-on and preorder guide for the Apple Watch Series 5 here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.