These 4 accessories will make your new Apple iPad even more useful

Your new 7th Generation iPad has some impressive bells and whistles, and you can make the experience even more streamlined with accessories, which you can find on Amazon. Here are four of our favorites:

Apple Pencil ($94.88, originally $99, amazon.com)

Apple's version of a writing instrument turns your iPad into a journal, notepad or canvas. The ergonomic shape fits easily between your fingers and its weight — 20.7 grams, less than an ounce — makes it feel almost like holding a regular pen. Its responsiveness and precision make it easy to trade in your notebook for an iPad the next time you need to take notes in class or a meeting. It offers Bluetooth pairing and can be charged through your iPad.

Apple Smart Keyboard ($110.01, originally $159, amazon.com)

Apple's Smart Keyboard works both as a keyboard to turn your iPad into a mini computer and as a protective case when you fold it. The keyboard features a smart connector, which means you won't have to use Bluetooth to pair it with your iPad. And you won't even need to manually charge it.

Apple Smart Cover in Alaskan Blue ($49, amazon.com)

Available for preorder, this new iPad case protects not only your screen but also your battery life. Opening the case wakes up your iPad and closing it puts it to sleep. The color, a cross between dark gray and blue, is the perfect complement for any color iPad. The cover can be modified to function as a stand for your iPad by simply using the indentations in the case.

Twelve South Portable Display Stand ($59.99, amazon.com)

This stand can hold your iPad at three angles. You can use your iPad as a display screen for drawing or typing, and even in a desktop view mode, which is ideal to pair with your Smart Keyboard. The stand folds easily and fits inside an included protective sleeve. Made from soft silicone and metal, this stand is sturdy and stable.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.