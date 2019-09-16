Breaking News

K-Pop superstars BTS are back, a month after announcing their extended break

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Updated 10:13 AM ET, Mon September 16, 2019

BTS attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019.
(CNN)Only last month they announced they were taking "an official and extended period of rest and relaxation."

Five weeks seem to have done the trick as K-Pop mega group BTS hit the road again earlier Monday, jetting off from Seoul's Incheon Airport.
In a statement published by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the group's management, Big Hit Entertainment, said: "Wrapping up its extended vacation, BTS departed overseas this morning for an engagement abroad."
Big Hit Entertainment, which didn't respond to CNN's request for comment, didn't disclose where the seven-strong group were headed, but there was speculation in the Korean media that they were off to film a reality TV show.
    The "break," announced on August 11, was the first time the young stars had taken time off since their debut in 2013, according to a Twitter statement from Big Hit Entertainment.
    At the time, Big Hit said the boys -- that's RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V -- needed to "rest and recharge."
    "This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in theirs 20s, albeit briefly," Bit Hit said in an English version of its statement.
    In the event of bumping into an off-duty band member, fans were encouraged to give the "boys" privacy.
      "Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off," the company wrote. "BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them."
      The band are due to play in Riyadh next month, before the final performances of their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour in Seoul.

      CNN's Scottie Andrew, Braden Goyette and Jake Kwon contributed to this report.