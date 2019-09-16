Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 1:20 PM ET, Mon September 16, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Days before Brett Kavanaugh's 2018 confirmation to the Supreme Court, a Democratic senator urged the FBI to reach out to a witness who said they had key information about alleged misconduct, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
-- A building exploded this morning in Farmington, Maine. A firefighter was killed and multiple people were injured, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.
-- It almost shouldn't exist. The most massive neutron star ever detected strains the limits of physics.
    -- The job market is so strong that new hires are ghosting their employers on the first day of work.
    Read More
    -- The attack on a Saudi oil field is sending the price of a barrel soaring.
    -- Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the new wave rock band The Cars, died Sunday in New York City, police said. He was 75.
    -- Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy as part of the proposed agreement to settle opioid lawsuits.
    -- A cyclist died in Australia on Sunday after being startled by a swooping magpie.
      -- 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang again responded to racist comments made by new "Saturday Night Live" hire Shane Gillis.
      -- Britain's Prince Harry has thrown his support behind Gareth Thomas, after the Welsh rugby star was forced to go public with his HIV-positive status.