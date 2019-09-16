(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Days before Brett Kavanaugh's 2018 confirmation to the Supreme Court, a Democratic senator urged the FBI to reach out to a witness who said they had key information about alleged misconduct, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
-- A building exploded this morning in Farmington, Maine. A firefighter was killed and multiple people were injured, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.
-- It almost shouldn't exist. The most massive neutron star ever detected strains the limits of physics.
-- The job market is so strong that new hires are ghosting their employers on the first day of work.
-- The attack on a Saudi oil field is sending the price of a barrel soaring.
-- Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the new wave rock band The Cars, died Sunday in New York City, police said. He was 75.
-- Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy as part of the proposed agreement to settle opioid lawsuits.
-- A cyclist died in Australia on Sunday after being startled by a swooping magpie.
-- 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang again responded to racist comments made by new "Saturday Night Live" hire Shane Gillis.
-- Britain's Prince Harry has thrown his support behind Gareth Thomas, after the Welsh rugby star was forced to go public with his HIV-positive status.