-- Days before Brett Kavanaugh's 2018 confirmation to the Supreme Court, a Democratic senator urged the FBI to reach out to a witness who said they had key information about alleged misconduct, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

-- A building exploded this morning in Farmington, Maine. A firefighter was killed and multiple people were injured, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.

-- It almost shouldn't exist. The most massive neutron star ever detected strains the limits of physics.

-- The job market is so strong that new hires are ghosting their employers on the first day of work.