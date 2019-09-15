Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, found dead at 75 years old

(CNN) Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the new wave rock band The Cars, died Sunday in New York City, police said. He was 75.

The New York Police Department received a call around 4 p.m. "for an unconscious male" at a townhouse on East 19th Street, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information told CNN.

Ocasek, whose identity was confirmed by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cars became hugely popular in the late 1970s and early 80s with hits including "My Best Friend's Girl" and "Drive."

The Cars were a mainstay of MTV in its early days. Their video for "Double Life" was the 21st video ever played on the new cable channel, according to VH1

