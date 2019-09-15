Police don't believe a Minnesota synagogue fire was motivated by hate

(CNN) Police do not believe the burning of a nearly 120-year-old synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota, was a hate crime.

Investigators have no indication that the suspect arrested, Matthew Amiot, was motivated by hate or bias, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said in a Sunday news conference.

He did not provide an alternative motive but said the investigation remains ongoing.

"This may change as the investigation progresses," Tusken said. "But at this date and time, that is the determination that we have, that I have."

The Adas Israel synagogue caught fire early Monday morning, authorities said Sunday.

