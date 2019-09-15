Michel Pereira was basically flying in his UFC fight against Tristan Connelly

(CNN) Michel Pereira may have lost to Tristan Connelly at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver on Saturday night, but he certainly won the crowd -- and the internet.

The 25-year-old Brazilian fighter put on a wild show during his fight against 33-year-old Canadian native Connelly, with a performance that featured backflips, superman punches, and flying knees.

Pereira's stunts just barely stopped short of full-on breakdancing and looked more like a gymnastics routine than an MMA fight.

The people watching couldn't get enough.

"Pereira is like when you just spam buttons on the controller. That's how he fights," ESPN combat sports reporter Marc Raimondi wrote on Twitter.

