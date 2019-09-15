Breaking News

Google Doodle celebrates Mexican-American botanist and explorer Ynés Mexía

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 11:23 AM ET, Sun September 15, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Google kicked off the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month with a Doodle tribute to Mexican-American botanist and explorer Ynés Mexía.

In the Doodle, created by Los Angeles-based artist Loris Lora, Mexía is depicted with short gray hair and glasses and is surrounded by a collection of plant specimens that loosely spell out the word "Google."
"I wasn't aware of who Ynés Mexía was, but when I started the project and researched her life, I was amazed at her accomplishments," Lora said in a Q&A with Google. "She found her passion at 55 years and did so much in her short career."
Mexía was born in 1870 in Washington, D.C., to Mexican diplomat Enrique Mexía and Sarah Wilmer. She spent most of her childhood in Texas, and moved around a lot before she settled in San Francisco. After a short stint as a social worker, Mexía found her true calling when she was in her fifties.
    She joined the local Sierra Club and in 1921, enrolled in botany classes at the University of California at Berkeley. Four years later, she started her career as a botanist and explorer.
    Your favorite Google Doodles
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    The makers of Google Doodles spin up hundreds of illustrations and animations each year to appear on its homepage, most of them for specific countries. Global observances such as International Women&#39;s Day get special treatment with Doodles intended to appeal worldwide. Browse the gallery to see popular Doodles designed for specific countries and global audiences.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    The makers of Google Doodles spin up hundreds of illustrations and animations each year to appear on its homepage, most of them for specific countries. Global observances such as International Women's Day get special treatment with Doodles intended to appeal worldwide. Browse the gallery to see popular Doodles designed for specific countries and global audiences.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Google&#39;s 2016 Doodle for Australia Day, January 26, was designed by an Australian high school student. The thought-evoking imagery won praise for highlighting the suffering of the country&#39;s indigenous people.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    Google's 2016 Doodle for Australia Day, January 26, was designed by an Australian high school student. The thought-evoking imagery won praise for highlighting the suffering of the country's indigenous people.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    The animated Doodle in the United States on Monday, November 9, celebrated the dual life of the late actress Hedy Lamarr, who also became an acclaimed inventor.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    The animated Doodle in the United States on Monday, November 9, celebrated the dual life of the late actress Hedy Lamarr, who also became an acclaimed inventor.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    The May 5, Doodle in the United States honored pioneering journalist Nellie Bly. It was the first Doodle to feature an original song by Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    The May 5, Doodle in the United States honored pioneering journalist Nellie Bly. It was the first Doodle to feature an original song by Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Google made a commitment in 2014 to feature more women and people of color in its Doodles after an independent study showed those groups were underrepresented in the homepage illustrations. A Doodle on February 1, 2014, in the United States featuring Harriet Tubman reflected that pledge.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    Google made a commitment in 2014 to feature more women and people of color in its Doodles after an independent study showed those groups were underrepresented in the homepage illustrations. A Doodle on February 1, 2014, in the United States featuring Harriet Tubman reflected that pledge.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    A Doodle in the United States on April 11, 2014, celebrated organic chemist Percy Julian&#39;s 115th birthday.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    A Doodle in the United States on April 11, 2014, celebrated organic chemist Percy Julian's 115th birthday.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    A Doodle on January 7, 2014, in Malaysia celebrated director and writer Yasmin Ahmad&#39;s 56th birthday.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    A Doodle on January 7, 2014, in Malaysia celebrated director and writer Yasmin Ahmad's 56th birthday.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    On December 2, 2013, Google marked Guatemalan artist Carlos Merida&#39;s 122nd birthday.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    On December 2, 2013, Google marked Guatemalan artist Carlos Merida's 122nd birthday.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    A Doodle on August 15, 2012, celebrated American chef Julia Child&#39;s 100th birthday.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    A Doodle on August 15, 2012, celebrated American chef Julia Child's 100th birthday.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    A popular Doodle in France on May 7, 2014, celebrated playwright and political activist Olympe de Gouges&#39; 266th birthday.
    Photos: Your favorite Google Doodles
    A popular Doodle in France on