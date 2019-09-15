Braves player Charlie Culberson was hit in the face with a 90 mph fastball

(CNN) Atlanta Braves outfielder Charlie Culberson was taken to the hospital after being hit in the face by a 90 mph fastball on Saturday night.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker said the 30-year-old was "alert" and "aware" in the hospital.

"I think it was bones around his eye, and the report I got is that when they took him to the hospital, he was aware," Snitker said after the game . "We just have to wait and see. We just hope and pray for the best."

In Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals, Culberson came up to bat as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning with two men on and the game tied 1-1. On the first pitch, Culberson squared up to bunt and Fernando Rodney threw a fastball that nailed Culberson in the right cheek.

He immediately collapsed to the ground, and the umpire waved for help. Trainers eventually helped him to his feet and held a towel to his face to stop the bleeding. He got up and walked to a cart and then gave a thumbs up as the cart drove him off the field.

