A whale washed ashore in Maryland and citizens attempted to push it back into the water

(CNN) A young whale stranded early Sunday morning on the shore of Ocean City, Maryland, has died, the state Department of Natural Resources said.

The sperm whale was about 15 feet long and had been alive when it came onto the beach Sunday morning, DNR Capt. Melissa Scarborough told CNN.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore had sent a team to the area earlier in the day to assess the animal's condition. The aquarium said in a statement that the juvenile appeared to be "extremely underweight."

Sperm whales spend most of their time in deep waters and have been listed on the Endangered Species Acts since 1970, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Whales become stranded most often when they are ill or injured, NOAA says.

