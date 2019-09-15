A 112-year-old lifelong White Sox fan celebrated his birthday by attending his very first game

(CNN) CP Crawford's been a Chicago White Sox fan for almost as long as he's been alive, but he'd never been to see them play -- until he turned 112.

The supercentenarian was born in 1907, just seven years after the Sox moved to Chicago. He religiously watched them on TV from his nursing home in Lansing, Illinois, The Lansing Journal reported

We are having a great day at the ballpark with 112-year-old @whitesox fan CP Crawford! Happy birthday, CP! pic.twitter.com/vz1WRl51lZ — White Sox Charities (@soxcharities) September 12, 2019

At his birthday party last month was Andrew Holmes, the executive director of Club 100, a non-profit that celebrates those 100 years and older. When Holmes learned Crawford had never been to a White Sox game, he made it his mission to get Crawford in the stands.

Holmes told the Lansing Journal he kept the game a surprise from Crawford, even as he helped him into a limousine that would chauffeur him to Thursday's game.

"And when I told him we were at the White Sox game, he got a big smile on his face," he said. "It's all about making him happy."

