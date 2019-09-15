What a shot! 26 amazing sports photos

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz acknowledges the crowd before throwing the first pitch at Fenway Park on Monday, September 9. It was his first public appearance since being shot in the Dominican Republic earlier this year.Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Chicago running back David Montgomery dives in for a touchdown during an NFL game in Denver on Sunday, September 15.Jack Dempsey/AP
US swimmer Lizzi Smith warms up at the World Para Swimming Championships on Wednesday, September 11. Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Spain's basketball team celebrates after winning the World Cup in Beijing on Sunday, September 15. It's the second World Cup title for Spain, which went 8-0 in this year's competition and defeated Argentina in the final. Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images
New England wide receiver Antonio Brown catches a touchdown pass during an NFL game against Miami on Sunday, September 15. It was his first game as a Patriot, and it came five days after he was sued on allegations of rape and sexual assault. Brown has denied the allegations.Lynne Sladky/AP
Piper Harvick, the daughter of NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, stands next to her dad, second from left, after he won a Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 8.Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports
Takilele Katoa, a rugby player for the St. George Illawarra Dragons, gets rid of the ball as she's tackled during a league match in Sydney on Sunday, September 15.Matt King/Getty Images
Milwaukee's Ryan Braun celebrates with teammates after a home run in Miami on Thursday, September 12.Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports
Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finish line after breaking the world record in the half marathon on Sunday, September 15. The Kenyan ran the race in 58 minutes and one second, shaving 17 seconds off the previous record.Matthew James Harrison/Copenhagen Half Marathon
Russian figure skaters Kseniia Akhanteva and Valerii Kolesov compete in a Junior Grand Prix event in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on Friday, September 13. Joosep Martinson/International Skating Union via Getty Images
Kenyan athletes compete for a spot at the World Championships during a steeplechase race in Nairobi on Friday, September 13.Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray catches a knee in the head as he's sacked by Detroit's Devon Kennard on Sunday, September 8.Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports
Argentina's Luis Scola is defended by French players Rudy Gobert and Louis Labeyrie during a World Cup semifinal game on Friday, September 13. Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
An Oakland Raiders fan wears a Chucky mask before the season opener against Denver on Monday, September 9. Oakland head coach Jon Gruden got the nickname Chucky because of his resemblance to the evil doll from the "Child's Play" horror films.Kelley L Cox/USA Today Sports
England's Harry Kane, left, tries to shield the ball from Kosovo's Amir Rrahmani during a Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday, September 10. England won the match 5-3.Matt Dunham/AP
Horses race in Laytown, Ireland, on Wednesday, September 11.Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images