'I was non-stop Juuling up a storm': 10 college students on their vaping addictions

(CNN) The CDC, FDA, White House and a who's who of officials in suits want young people to stop using e-cigarettes amid a mysterious outbreak of hundreds of vaping-related lung illnesses.

But what do actual vapers think?

CNN went to New York City's Washington Square Park to speak with young people who had or currently have a vaping habit in order to understand their experiences, thoughts and reactions to the recent health warnings.

The conversations -- all with college students between 18 and 21 -- give a look into how the nicotine-addicted are dealing with two intertwined public health crises: an epidemic of youth vaping and the outbreak of serious lung illnesses

Here are their stories.

