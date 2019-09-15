'I was non-stop Juuling up a storm': 10 college students on their vaping addictions
(CNN)The CDC, FDA, White House and a who's who of officials in suits want young people to stop using e-cigarettes amid a mysterious outbreak of hundreds of vaping-related lung illnesses.
But what do actual vapers think?
CNN went to New York City's Washington Square Park to speak with young people who had or currently have a vaping habit in order to understand their experiences, thoughts and reactions to the recent health warnings.
The conversations -- all with college students between 18 and 21 -- give a look into how the nicotine-addicted are dealing with two intertwined public health crises: an epidemic of youth vaping and the outbreak of serious lung illnesses.
Here are their stories.
'I was non-stop Juuling up a storm'
Sydney Kinsey, a 21-year-old NYU student, started smoking cigarettes while abroad in London, and her habit intensified on a semester abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina. So to quench her nicotine addiction, she got a Juul in June. A Juul is an e-cigarette device, slightly smaller than a pen, that uses pods filled with nicotine in liquid form.
She initially liked that it was convenient and kept her from smelling like cigarette smoke. But she started feeling worse about her use recently.