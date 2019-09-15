Frankfurt motor show hit by huge climate protests

(CNN) Thousands of climate protesters descended onto the streets of Frankfurt Saturday to protest against the role of Germany's car industry in climate change and the destruction of the environment.

The march paraded past Frankfurt's annual motor show (IAA), one of the largest in the world, with protesters calling for an end to combustion engines and a transfer towards emissions-free vehicles.

Protesters were seen holding placards reading "STOP SUV," "SUV not cool" and "we can't replace our lungs."

Others were seen displaying banners calling for a "Verkehrswende" or a transport transition; a reference to Germany's planned shift towards renewable energy sources, or "Energiewende."

Some protesters were seen holding banners calling for a 'Verkehrswende'; a transition to sustainable forms of transportation.

Police reported that around 15,000 people, including many cyclists, took part in the march, according to Reuters. Greenpeace, one of the protest organizers, said that as many as 25,000 people were involved, including around 18,000 cyclists.

